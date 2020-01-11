Germany-based utility Joshua Laws could be handed the chance to give the Olyroos some extra fizz in their second Group A match at the AFC U-23 Championship.

Coach Graham Arnold has hinted he could shuffle his pack, due to a quick turnaround following Wednesday's opening 1-1 draw with Iraq, when Australia take on Thailand at the Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok on Saturday night (Sunday, 12.15am AEDT).

And Fortuna Dusseldorf II youngster Laws could be one of the players the Australia mentor opts to introduce in order to freshen up his side against the tournament hosts.

Scotland-born, Sydney-raised Laws admits he is eager to debut in the competition, Asia's qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics.

"We all want to play, that's what we're here for," he said.

"We have worked so hard to get this point. We have had some preparation tournaments where we have all been involved, all the boys know each other so we all want to play.

"I would love to play because it is the host nation, it will be a big game, a bigger atmosphere, and that is what football is all about, big environments and delivering."

The 21-year-old admits there is a confident mood within the Aussie squad after their opening draw.

"The mood in the group is good," said Laws, who was born in Glasgow and moved from Scotland to Sydney when he was four.

"We know we had a tough game against Iraq ... all these Asian games are difficult, but we are optimistic.

"Our philosophy hasn't changed. We want to go out and dominate these teams and beat them with our footballing qualities."