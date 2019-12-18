The Germany-based Olyroo fractured the navicular bone in his right foot after aggravating the injury while training with the junior national team in Qatar.

Iredale underwent surgery at the end of November and is targeting a return in four months after the successful operation.

"It went really well,” the Wolfsburg forward told FTBL. “The goal is to be walking 100% again in three weeks.

"Then we have to see how it reacts to each of the next steps, but ideally I can play games again in April.”

The 20-year-old moved to Wolfsburg this season from Dutch club Heerenveen and banged nine goals and notched four assists in 13 games for their U23s side, before his injury.

Iredale, a former Sydney FC youth team player, is hopeful of being available for selection for the Tokyo Olympics if the Australian Under-23s can qualify next month.

"It sucks that I don’t have the chance to go in January, but the boys have prepared well and have a great chance to qualify,” he said.

"I’ll be back and fully fit with plenty of time before the Olympics."