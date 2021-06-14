Champness has chosen to represent New Zealand's All Whites over a potential future Socceroos call up according to New Zealand outlet Stuff.

He'll now aim for a call up to New Zealand's Olympic team, the OlyWhites, for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.

Champness - who left football entirely in 2019 to pursue a hip-hop career under the name JOWIC - had returned to the A-League this season with Brisbane Roar, netting two goals and two assists in 1300 minutes.

It's unclear whether OlyWhites coach Danny Hay has personally reached out to Champness, but the decision comes as a shock to Australian football, with Champness highly rated by many in the national set up.

The 24-year-old scored two goals in three Olyroos caps before his temporary retirement, and had two goals in seven Young Socceroos appearances before that.

He's eligible to play for the New Zealand Olympic team without counting as an over-age player due to the extended eligibility for this year's Olympics after the COVID-19 pandemic.

If he's called up to New Zealand's OlyWhites squad and plays in the Olympics, it will count as a full competitive international cap and he'll be ineligible to represent the Socceroos.

Champness is eligible for the New Zealand national team because he was born in Auckland, before relocating to Brisbane as a child. He's also eligible to represent the Philippines.

It's quite likely that Champness will be selected, assuming these reports are correct, with the OlyWhites squad still lacking in experienced A-League midfielders.

The OlyWhites are likely to bring Premier League striker Chris Wood to the Olympics, alongside two other players over 24. New Zealand will face Honduras, Romania, and South Korea in Group C of the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.