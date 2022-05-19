The Olyroos are less than two weeks away from their AFC U23 Asian Cup campaign. A 22-man preliminary squad has been revealed to represent Australia in Uzbekistan next month.

The Olyroos have announced their preliminary squad for next month's AFC U23 Asian Cup.

Australia is listed in Group B alongside Kuwait, Iraq and Jordan.

They will hope to improve upon their third place finish from 2020.

Australia have named 22 of the 23 players who will be part of the Olyroos squad in Uzbekistan. One additional player will be added ahead of the tournament.

Speaking upon the release of the 22 named Olyroos, head coach for the tournament Trevor Morgan stated:

“We have assembled a strong squad of young Australian talent to compete at the upcoming AFC U23 Asian Cup, with one additional player to be added in the coming days.”

"The players in the squad are making an impact in senior football, and with many age-eligible for Paris 2024 this tournament will provide an important moment in their development.

"While some players won’t be eligible for the next Olympic cycle, the opportunity for them to go to a high-level international competition will assist them in their careers, and help to create further depth for the Socceroos.”

Morgan, who will be replaced by former Socceroo and Olyroo Tony Vidmar after this tournament, will have former Socceroo Richard Garcia as his assistant during this tournament.



“In recent youth national team camps we have placed a strong emphasis on having former Socceroos, such as Paul Okon, Craig Moore, Mark Milligan, and Luke Wilkshire involved, so I am delighted that Richard Garcia has accepted our invitation to travel with us for this tournament as an Assistant Coach.

"Richard represented Australia at U23 level, played 17 internationals for Australia including at the FIFA World Cup in 2010, and enjoyed a fantastic club career, so the advice and experiences he will be able to impart on the players will be crucial.”

The Olyroos will assemble in Uzbekistan ahead of the tournament, with all players but those taking part in the A-League Finals and potential All-Stars arriving in country next Monday. The rest will join then afterwards.

Australia play their first match of Group B on June 1 in Qarshi. They will likewise play their second match in Qarshi, facing Iraq on June 4. Their last group game will be in Tashkent against Jordan and will take place on June 7.

Here's what lies ahead for our youngsters in Uzbekistan!



ICYMI, yesterday Australia's squad for June's #AFCU23 Asian Cup was confirmed.



For in-camp coverage of the tournament, ensure you're following @footballaus on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. #GoAustralia pic.twitter.com/CPOarQnqas — Socceroos (@Socceroos) May 19, 2022

Australia competed in the last AFC U23 Asian Cup in Thailand, held in January 2020. They finished third in the competition, beating Uzbekistan in the bronze medal game.

2022 AFC U23 Olyroos Squad

Name Club, Country Hosine BILITY Fram Reykjavik, Iceland Nicholas BILOKAPIC (Gk) Hartlepool United, England Jordan BOS Melbourne City FC, Australia Lachlan BROOK Adelaide United FC, Australia Jacob CHAPMAN (Gk) Huddersfield Town AFC, England Jordan COURTNEY-PERKINS Rakow Czestochowa, Poland Louis D’ARRIGO Adelaide United FC, Australia Jacob FARRELL Central Coast Mariners FC, Australia Tyrese FRANCOIS Fulham FC, England Joe GAUCI (Gk) Adelaide United FC, Australia Tristan HAMMOND FK Austria Wien II, Austria Alou KUOL SV Sandhausen, Germany Lewis MILLER Central Coast Mariners FC, Australia Ramy NAJJARINE Western Sydney Wanderers FC, Australia Joshua NISBET Central Coast Mariners FC, Australia Bernardo Oliveira (BERNARDO) Adelaide United FC, Australia Cameron PEUPION Brighton Hove & Albion FC, England Joshua RAWLINS Perth Glory FC, Australia Jay RICH-BAGHUELOU Accrington Stanley FC, England Kai TREWIN Brisbane Roar FC, Australia Patrick WOOD Sydney FC, Australia Patrick YAZBEK Sydney FC, Australia

Match Schedule

Matchday 1: Australia U23 v Kuwait U23

Date: Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Venue: Markaziy Stadium, Qarshi, Uzbekistan

Kick-off: 6pm (local); 11pm (AEST)

Broadcast: Live in Australia on Paramount+



Matchday 2: Iraq U23 v Australia U23

Date: Saturday, 4 June 2022

Venue: Markaziy Stadium, Qarshi, Uzbekistan

Kick-off: 6pm (local); 11pm (AEST)

Broadcast: Live in Australia on Paramount+



Matchday 3: Australia U23 v Jordan U23

Date: Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Venue: Lokomotiv Stadium, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Kick-off: 6pm (local); 11pm (AEST)

Broadcast: Live in Australia on Paramount+

