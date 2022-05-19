Australia revealed its preliminary Olyroos squad for the upcoming AFC U23 Asian Cup.
The Olyroos are less than two weeks away from their AFC U23 Asian Cup campaign. A 22-man preliminary squad has been revealed to represent Australia in Uzbekistan next month.
AFC U23 Asian Cup
- The Olyroos have announced their preliminary squad for next month's AFC U23 Asian Cup.
- Australia is listed in Group B alongside Kuwait, Iraq and Jordan.
- They will hope to improve upon their third place finish from 2020.
Australia have named 22 of the 23 players who will be part of the Olyroos squad in Uzbekistan. One additional player will be added ahead of the tournament.
Speaking upon the release of the 22 named Olyroos, head coach for the tournament Trevor Morgan stated:
“We have assembled a strong squad of young Australian talent to compete at the upcoming AFC U23 Asian Cup, with one additional player to be added in the coming days.”
"The players in the squad are making an impact in senior football, and with many age-eligible for Paris 2024 this tournament will provide an important moment in their development.
"While some players won’t be eligible for the next Olympic cycle, the opportunity for them to go to a high-level international competition will assist them in their careers, and help to create further depth for the Socceroos.”
Morgan, who will be replaced by former Socceroo and Olyroo Tony Vidmar after this tournament, will have former Socceroo Richard Garcia as his assistant during this tournament.
“In recent youth national team camps we have placed a strong emphasis on having former Socceroos, such as Paul Okon, Craig Moore, Mark Milligan, and Luke Wilkshire involved, so I am delighted that Richard Garcia has accepted our invitation to travel with us for this tournament as an Assistant Coach.
"Richard represented Australia at U23 level, played 17 internationals for Australia including at the FIFA World Cup in 2010, and enjoyed a fantastic club career, so the advice and experiences he will be able to impart on the players will be crucial.”
The Olyroos will assemble in Uzbekistan ahead of the tournament, with all players but those taking part in the A-League Finals and potential All-Stars arriving in country next Monday. The rest will join then afterwards.
Australia play their first match of Group B on June 1 in Qarshi. They will likewise play their second match in Qarshi, facing Iraq on June 4. Their last group game will be in Tashkent against Jordan and will take place on June 7.
Australia competed in the last AFC U23 Asian Cup in Thailand, held in January 2020. They finished third in the competition, beating Uzbekistan in the bronze medal game.
2022 AFC U23 Olyroos Squad
|
Name
|
Club, Country
|
Hosine BILITY
|
Fram Reykjavik, Iceland
|
Nicholas BILOKAPIC (Gk)
|
Hartlepool United, England
|
Jordan BOS
|
Melbourne City FC, Australia
|
Lachlan BROOK
|
Adelaide United FC, Australia
|
Jacob CHAPMAN (Gk)
|
Huddersfield Town AFC, England
|
Jordan COURTNEY-PERKINS
|
Rakow Czestochowa, Poland
|
Louis D'ARRIGO
|
Adelaide United FC, Australia
|
Jacob FARRELL
|
Central Coast Mariners FC, Australia
|
Tyrese FRANCOIS
|
Fulham FC, England
|
Joe GAUCI (Gk)
|
Adelaide United FC, Australia
|
Tristan HAMMOND
|
FK Austria Wien II, Austria
|
Alou KUOL
|
SV Sandhausen, Germany
|
Lewis MILLER
|
Central Coast Mariners FC, Australia
|
Ramy NAJJARINE
|
Western Sydney Wanderers FC, Australia
|
Joshua NISBET
|
Central Coast Mariners FC, Australia
|
Bernardo Oliveira (BERNARDO)
|
Adelaide United FC, Australia
|
Cameron PEUPION
|
Brighton Hove & Albion FC, England
|
Joshua RAWLINS
|
Perth Glory FC, Australia
|
Jay RICH-BAGHUELOU
|
Accrington Stanley FC, England
|
Kai TREWIN
|
Brisbane Roar FC, Australia
|
Patrick WOOD
|
Sydney FC, Australia
|
Patrick YAZBEK
|
Sydney FC, Australia
Match Schedule
Matchday 1: Australia U23 v Kuwait U23
Date: Wednesday, 1 June 2022
Venue: Markaziy Stadium, Qarshi, Uzbekistan
Kick-off: 6pm (local); 11pm (AEST)
Broadcast: Live in Australia on Paramount+
Matchday 2: Iraq U23 v Australia U23
Date: Saturday, 4 June 2022
Venue: Markaziy Stadium, Qarshi, Uzbekistan
Kick-off: 6pm (local); 11pm (AEST)
Broadcast: Live in Australia on Paramount+
Matchday 3: Australia U23 v Jordan U23
Date: Wednesday, 1 June 2022
Venue: Lokomotiv Stadium, Tashkent, Uzbekistan
Kick-off: 6pm (local); 11pm (AEST)
Broadcast: Live in Australia on Paramount+
