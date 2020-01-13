The Olyroos can secure a quarter-final at the AFC U-23 Championship - and move a step closer to Olympic qualification - with a win or draw against Bahrain.
Olyroos defender Tass Mourdoukoutas admits thoughts of a Tokyo Olympic berth are starting to creep in as the side moves within reach of their first Games appearance since 2008.
A 2-1 win over hosts Thailand on Saturday lifted Graham Arnold's side to the top of their group, now needing a win or draw against Bahrain on Wednesday morning (AEDT) to guarantee an AFC U-23 Championship quarter-final.
The tournament's top three will progress to Japan later this year and Western Sydney Wanderers talent Mourdoukoutas said their comeback win over Thailand showed they were capable.
(c) AAP
Related Articles
Daggers double as Olyroos beat Thailand
Olyroo Laws in line for Thailand test
Watch! Reno Piscopo lands stunner in Olyroos draw
Latest News
Olyroos confident as Olympic berth beckons
13 Jan 2020
Winner's Bag: Wade Ormsby – Hong Kong Open
13 Jan 2020
Smith surges to Sony Open title
13 Jan 2020