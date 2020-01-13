Olyroos defender Tass Mourdoukoutas admits thoughts of a Tokyo Olympic berth are starting to creep in as the side moves within reach of their first Games appearance since 2008.

A 2-1 win over hosts Thailand on Saturday lifted Graham Arnold's side to the top of their group, now needing a win or draw against Bahrain on Wednesday morning (AEDT) to guarantee an AFC U-23 Championship quarter-final.

The tournament's top three will progress to Japan later this year and Western Sydney Wanderers talent Mourdoukoutas said their comeback win over Thailand showed they were capable.