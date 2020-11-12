The Olyroos conceded three early goals against Sydney FC but showed glimpses of what they are capable of in a 3-0 defeat to the A-League champions.

In their first game since January, Australia's under-23s appeared off the pace in the opening 20 minutes with Paulo Retre, Trent Buhagiar and Alex Baumjohann getting on the scoresheet for the Sky Blues.

Graham Arnold's entirely home-based squad showed glimpses of their potential as the game wore on and were only denied a goal by one of their own - with Sydney's Olyroos goalkeeper Tom Heward-Belle called into action on multiple occasions.

The game at Jubilee Stadium watched by a small crowd served as a final warm-up for Sydney before they fly out to Qatar on Saturday to complete their AFC Champions League campaign - with their next group match on November 19.

The Olyroos will face A-League newcomers Macarthur FC on Tuesday night as they continue their preparations for next year's rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

Sydney took the lead on five minute from a corner that the Olyroos could not clear.

Milos Ninkovic found the ball at his feet and he teed up Retre to stroke the ball home from 12 yards.

The lead was doubled on 15 minutes after a sweeping move that started down the left.

Some neat interplay led to right fullback Rhyan Grant being found in a forward position and his curling cross was clinically headed home from six yards by Trent Buhagiar.

A misplaced pass out of defence by the Olyroos was pounced on by Buhagiar and he set up Alex Baumjohann to fire past Tom Glover and make it three goals in 13 minutes for the Sky Blues.

It was a solid test for Sydney with coach Steve Corica now looking ahead to his team's meeting with Shanghai SIPG in Doha and then the new A-League season in late December.

"I think we were very clinical in that first 15-20 minutes, we played some very good stuff," Corica said.

"We've got clearance to go to Qatar now.

"It's about mentally preparing, it's a good competition and good preparation for our A-League."