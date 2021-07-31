Olyroos midfielder Denis Genreau has eased the disappointment of Australia's Olympic football exit with confirmation he'll join French club Toulouse.

Genreau started all three of Australia's group games in Tokyo with Graham Arnold's team beating Argentina before defeats to Spain and Egypt.

On Saturday, Macarthur FC confirmed the 22-year-old would be leaving the A-League club to join the Ligue 2 promotion hopefuls.

It ends a breakout few months for the French-born Genreau, who has previous experience in Europe after being loaned to Dutch club PEC Zwolle while at Melbourne City in 2018-19.

Genreau won the Macarthur Medal after featuring in 23 matches in the Bulls' maiden A-League campaign, scoring two goals.

He then debuted for the Socceroos against Taiwan in a World Cup qualifier in June before his Olympic selection.

Toulouse were relegated from France's top division, Ligue 1, in 2020 and finished third last season in the second-tier before falling in a promotion playoff against Nantes.