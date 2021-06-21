It's little doubt the nearly two-metre tall Scottish-born Socceroo will turn a few heads at the Tokyo 2021 games, after dominating for Australia and Stoke this season.

The Olyroos squad is yet to be named but Graham Arnold said it was "obvious" that players under 24-years-old in the Socceroos set up would be the first names on the teamsheet.

After impressing in his breakthrough Championship season and already attracting the interest of English Premier League clubs like Burnley, Tokyo 2021 may provide the international spotlight that leads to Souttar securing a big club move.

“I’ll go home for a couple of days and relax but it’s now about the Olympics,” Souttar told the Socceroos website.

“I know the squad is not announced yet but hopefully I am selected and we go there to give it our all and make Australia proud."

Souttar has only scored once for Stoke in 38 appearances but he scored the only goal against Jordan to give Australia an eighth consecutive win, bringing his international tally to six goals in five games.

After the match, he insisted that the team's performance was all that matters.

"Forget about the goal, it's all about the performance and the three points there," he continued. "Before we came into this camp we had four wins, we were desperate to win another four, to win all eight and that's what we've done.

"I think you can see tonight how much it meant for all the boys out there. We threw our bodies on the line and we played some really good stuff as well. I’m just so happy that we got over the line.”

“We came into this camp in Kuwait with a goal to win all eight games, and we have got over the line.

I think you can see from the celebrations after the match that the boys are just so delighted. You can see from the smile on my face, I'm absolutely delighted."