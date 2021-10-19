The Olyroos' fixtures for progressing to next year's AFC U-23 Asian Cup tournament are scheduled for the end of this month. Australia were originally scheduled to also have China PR and Brunei in their qualification group but both nations withdrew from the tournament.

Olyroos AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers Squad

21 players called up for the upcoming qualifiers at the end of the month.

Winner of two-legged matches against Indonesia will progress to Uzbekistan 2022.

The Olyroos have been training in Dubai in advance of the importance of the matches.

As the matches were unable to be held in Indonesia, both nations are headed to Tajikistan. The games will be held at Damir Stadium in Dushanbe on October 27, 2021 and October 30, 2021 with both games kicking off at 11PM AEDT.

The majority of the squad has been in Dubai training in advance of the upcoming qualifiers. This includes a number of A-League Men's players. While in the United Arab Emirates, the squad also took part in cultural relations including visiting the Australian Pavilion at the World Exposition.

Graham Arnold had previously coached the side at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but Joeys (U17s) Head Coach Trevor Morgan is now serving as the interim coach. Morgan spoke of the upcoming qualifiers and the Dubai training camp when Football Australia announced the squad:

“It has been great to see how much it means to the players to come together.

“They love representing Australia and have not had the opportunity to for such a long time.”



“We have been delighted with the energy and enthusiasm that the players have shown since they’ve arrived in Dubai.

"While logistical and operational challenges around COVID prevented the group from arriving as one, the majority of the squad are now settled in camp and have been putting some fantastic work in on the training pitch.



“The squad we’ve selected for next week’s qualifiers casts a real eye to the future, with the core of the squad age-eligible to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in three years’ time.



“The bulk of the players in the squad have already earned A-League Men’s match minutes, and we believe that each player’s time within the national team environment this month will serve to complement his development.

"This is something that shone through in the last U23s cycle under Graham Arnold, with players such as Harry Souttar, Denis Genreau, Riley McGree, and Connor Metcalfe combining club football and youth national team activity on their respective paths to their Socceroos debuts.



“We’re very thankful for the support of several overseas and A-Leagues clubs in sending their players to camp as early as possible.

"This has given the players vital extra time to build understanding, and highlights the club’s recognition of what wearing the Australian jersey means for Australian players,” said Morgan.

The squad for the upcoming qualifiers is as follows:

Name Club, Country Junior Club (Member Federation) Adisu BAYEW Western United FC, Australia Melbourne Lions FC (Football Victoria) Zaydan BELLO Melbourne Victory FC, Australia Sporting Whittlesea (Football Victoria) Jordan BOS Melbourne City FC, Australia Hoppers Crossing SC (Football Victoria) Noah BOTIC Western United FC, Australia Hurstville ZFC (Football NSW) Lachlan BROOK Brentford B, England Gawler Eagles FC (Football South Australia) Kai CALDERBANK-PARK (Gk) Connah’s Quay FC, Wales Unanderra Hearts FC (Football NSW) Jordan COURTNEY-PERKINS Radkow Czestochowa, Poland Brisbane City FC (Football Queensland) Luke DUZEL Western United FC, Australia Melbourne Knights FC (Football Victoria) Taras GOMULKA Melbourne City FC, Australia Modbury Vista SC (Football South Australia) Jacob ITALIANO Borussia Monchengladbach II, Germany Inglewood United FC (Football West) Alessandro LOPANE Western Sydney Wanderers FC, Australia APIA Leichhardt FC (Football NSW) Lucas MAURAGIS Newcastle Jets FC, Australia Merimbula Grasshoppers FC (Football NSW) Lewis MILLER Central Coast Mariners FC, Australia Pittwater RSL FC (Football NSW) Fabian MONGE Xanthi FC, Greece Mount Pritchard (Football NSW) Adam PAVLESIC (Gk) Sydney FC, Australia Sydney United Juniors FC (Football NSW) Luka PRSO Wellington Phoenix FC, New Zealand Castle Hill United FC (Football NSW) Nicholas SUMAN (Gk) Macarthur FC, Australia Colo Cougars SFC (Football NSW) Callum TALBOT Sydney FC, Australia Gymea United FC (Football NSW) Marc TOKICH Mjallby AIF, Sweden Canberra Croatia FC (Football NSW) Patrick WOOD Sydney FC, Australia Collaroy Cromer Strikers FC (Football NSW) Patrick YAZBEK Sydney FC, Australia Austral Soccer Club (Football NSW)

Three other Australians have also been called up to train alongside the Olyroos:

Thymos Caroutas (UE Cornella, Spain)

Aydan Hammond (uncontracted)

Matthew Scarcella (Xanthi FC, Greece)

Match coverage will be announced by Football Australia closer to the fixtures.