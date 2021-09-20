The last time Cameron Devlin and Ashley Maynard-Brewer were on the same game sheet was in Tokyo. In the third match of the Olyroos' unsuccessful Olympic games, both men started on the bench with Devlin getting some game time in the 0-2 defeat to Egypt's U-23 team.

The two young Australians once again featured on the same game sheet this past weekend, albeit for different teams.

23-year old Cameron Devlin joined Scottish side Hearts of Midlothian a little over a month into their Premiership season. The Australian was set to play for Newcastle Jets in his fourth A-League campaign, having signed a two-year deal with the club in June after two season with Wellington Phoenix.

Hearts though set their sights on the defensive midfielder and triggered his buyout clause, reported to be less than $100 000 according to the Maitland Mercury. Visa approval meant that Devlin had to wait until this weekend for his debut.

Congratulations to Cameron Devlin on his move to @JamTarts!



Best of luck in Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#ALeague pic.twitter.com/OeMNZ9zNle — A-League (@ALeague) September 1, 2021

Ashley Maynard-Brewer for his part has been in the United Kingdom for a few years now. The Joondalup, WA born goalkeeper first joined Charlton Athletic in 2018. He has since gone on several loans from the club, with the Ross County 2021-22 season-long loan being the most recent one.

His game against Hearts was also his Scottish Premiership debut.

What a debut 👏🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/e4IL0eMGey — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) September 19, 2021

Hearts entered the match as favourites, being one of two teams alongside Martin Boyle's Hibernian to currently remain undefeated in the Scottish top flight. Ross County for their part had registered two draws and three losses and were winless in the 2021-22 Premiership season.

The visitors were first to find the back of the net, with a goal courtesy of Liam Boyce. Maynard-Brewer, who had started to game in County's goal, dove the wrong way and was unable to stop it. However, Ross County's Blair Spittal was able to equalized two minutes later.

Despite the first goal, Maynard-Brewer was able to quickly get it out of his mind and made two impressive diving saves to keep the home side at 1-1. His teammate Spittal then doubled the score for Ross County just before halftime by completing his brace.

Devlin got his start for Hearts in the 56th minute. A terrific free kick from his teammate Stephen Kinsley was all but unstoppable for Maynard-Brewer and equalized the game at 2-2. Hearts nearly won the match with a headed cross several minutes later, a sequence of play that was originally started by Devlin, but the ball ultimately hit the side netting.

The game ended in a draw of 2-2. At present Hearts are third in the league and Ross County eleventh. It was a good start by both Australians with the young goalkeeper Maynard-Brewer proving to be particularly impressive.

The two Olyroos could be on the same game sheet again in the next meeting between Hearts and Ross County scheduled for Boxing Day.