Juric, who at 23-years-old is the younger brother of Socceroos striker Tomi Juric, has been recently linked with Dinamo Zagreb and Spartak Moscow, after strong form in the Croatian top flight.

However Croatian outlet Germanijak is now reporting that Juric is bound for fellow Croatian high-flyers NK Osijek, which are a rising force in the Croatian league and have hosted Aussies before.

Osijek finished last season second in the HNL, after finishing fourth the previous year, eight points behind Dinamo.

Juric reportedly walked out on Sibenik training over the previous few weeks in order to finalise a deal that has been subject to speculation for some time.

Juric scored an impressive 11 goals in 32 games for Sibenik this season after a prolific start to the campaign.

The Aussie is a former Hadjuk Split academy product and represented Croatia at U/19 level, but has since made four caps for the Olyroos and is a strong chance of a call up for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.