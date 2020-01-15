The Olyroos have edged closer to qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic after drawing 1-1 with Bahrain in the AFC U-23 Championship.
The Olyroos are a step closer to qualifying for Tokyo Olympic Games after drawing 1-1 with Bahrain on Tuesday.
A 34th-minute goal from Ramy Najjarine put Graham Arnold's side ahead but the Gulf nation levelled through Mohamed Marhoon's free-kick.
Saturday's 2-1 win over hosts Thailand lifted the Olyroos to the top of the group, meaning they needed at least a point against Bahrain to guarantee an AFC U-23 Championship quarter-final.
The tournament's top three will progress to Japan later this year meaning a place in the final or win in the third-placed play-off will ensure they avoid a third-straight failed Olympic qualification campaign.
(c) AAP
Related Articles
Olyroos confident as Olympic berth beckons
Daggers double as Olyroos beat Thailand
Olyroo Laws in line for Thailand test
Latest News
Olyroos take a step closer to Tokyo Games
15 Jan 2020
Three Things We Learnt: Olyroos v Bahrain
15 Jan 2020
Olyroos vs Bahrain: Player Ratings
15 Jan 2020