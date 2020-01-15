AUSTRALIA

Tom Glover - 6.5

A point blank save kept Australia from conceding an equaliser, but minutes later it came through Mohamed Marhoon's free-kick.

Gabriel Cleur - 6

An improved performance from his last outing against Iraq. Anticipated the play much better with more interceptions.

Tass Mourdoukoutas - 5

Still not there for the Wanderers defender. He improved in his distribution but gave away a clumsy free-kick which saw Australia concede.

Dylan Ryan - 5

Ryan has played every minute of the group stage and it's having an impact. His second half performance showed with the Thailand heat and humidity taking its toll on his performance.

Alex Gersbach - 6

Gersbach's crossing needs to improve. He overhit crosses or couldn't beat the first man with his dead ball efforts

Zach Duncan - 6

His passes didn't stick like they did against Thailand but Duncan had an average performance all up.

Keanu Baccus - 4

Baccus turns the ball over too often in his own half. For a player that builds the play up in front of the centre-backs, his turnover rate is dangerous for Australia. Bahrain could have found a winner from a number of his cheap giveaways.

Reno Piscopo - 7

A splendid run and sublime through ball found Ramy Najjarine to open the scoring for Australia. He is fast becoming the tournament's breakout star.

Ramy Najjarine - 7

The most confident player for Australia with his inspiring movement and passing. Wasn't afraid to have a crack at goal and was finding himself in the right positions.

Al Hassan Toure - 5

It just won't stick for the Adelaide forward. He had two goals disallowed in the first two games but Toure can't blame anyone but himself for not putting the ball in the net last night.

Daniel Bouman - 5

The combination with Toure needs work as Bouman's decision making at crucial moments let him down most of the time.

SUBSTITUTES

Nick D'Agostino - 6

The hero against Thailand could have won it for the Olyroos but his header at point blank range in stoppage time went wide.

Aidan O'Neill - N/A

Jacob Italiano - N/A