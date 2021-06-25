Smith scored three goals in May to spearhead the Sounders' current run of momentum, with Seattle currently top of the Western Conference with seven wins and three draws from 10 matches.

Smith had to leave the Socceroos World Cup qualifying squad early due to an injury, but has recovered quickly and been back as a regular performer for the undefeated Sounders.

The defender has already racked up 670 minutes this season, with many MLS fans making him their choice for the league's best left-back in recent months.

After an injury-hit run and some inconsistent displays last season, this campaign is already arguably his best at MLS level, in what's proving to be one of his most consistent seasons since he broke out at Liverpool all those years ago.

The 27-year-old has now made 55 appearances for Seattle, with seven assists during his tenure at the MLS giants, winning the MLS Cup in 2019. 

Smith spoke to the club after returning from international duty, outlining his hopes for the season after such a brilliant start to the campaign.

