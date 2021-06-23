The new deal will mean Maclaren is set to stay at City until he's 30-years-old, with no talk of a buyout clause and City unlikely to be swayed by financial pressure to allow him to leave.

Maclaren scored 25 goals in 24 appearances this season and is set to spearhead a Socceroos attack of Andrew Nabbout and Mathew Leckie next season.

There were suggestions that after a decent spell at Scottish Premier League club Hibernian in Maclaren's last European spell, the striker may be tempted by another offer. This seemed especially possible given Maclaren's age, and the fact he appears to have developed significantly as a striker over the past two seasons.

However, with one year remaining on his current deal, Maclaren is now contracted for the next 3 years – committing to the Club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

His natural attacking ability fits the Club’s style of football and fans will be at the edge of their seats to see Maclaren forming a formidable attacking trio with fellow Melbourne born and raised Socceroos Andrew Nabbout and Mathew Leckie.

City Said: "As seen with the recent squad signings, Maclare n’s multi-year deal is part of the Club’s strategy to build the playing squad’s stability and our ambition to win silverware. "The former Sunbury United and Green Gully junior joined City in January 2019 and scored in his Club debut against Adelaide United.