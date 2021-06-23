In a huge coup, A-League Premiers Melbourne City have signed Socceroos striker Jamie Maclaren to the club for another two years, extending his contract until 2023/24.
The new deal will mean Maclaren is set to stay at City until he's 30-years-old, with no talk of a buyout clause and City unlikely to be swayed by financial pressure to allow him to leave.
Maclaren scored 25 goals in 24 appearances this season and is set to spearhead a Socceroos attack of Andrew Nabbout and Mathew Leckie next season.
There were suggestions that after a decent spell at Scottish Premier League club Hibernian in Maclaren's last European spell, the striker may be tempted by another offer. This seemed especially possible given Maclaren's age, and the fact he appears to have developed significantly as a striker over the past two seasons.
However, with one year remaining on his current deal, Maclaren is now contracted for the next 3 years – committing to the Club until the end of the 2023/24 season.
"The former Sunbury United and Green Gully junior joined City in January 2019 and scored in his Club debut against Adelaide United.
"Maclaren has been at his prolific best during his time at the Club, winning back-to-back A-League Golden Boot’s in his first two full seasons."
Melbourne City FC Director of Football Michael Petrillo said:
“We are so pleased to be able to finalize a long-term contract with Jamie and to be able to do it so quickly shows his passion for the Club, his hometown and the fans.
“This is another example of the culture we have built at our Club. Jamie is obviously a massive influence on the pitch, but he’s also a fantastic leader in the dressing room.
“By committing to Melbourne City for the next three seasons, Jamie has shown his desire to win more silverware at the Club."
Jamie Maclaren said:
“You always have that one club in your career where it just feels like home. Melbourne City is that place for me – both on and off the pitch.
“This group is special and we’re building something unique. When people think of Melbourne City, we want our fans to see our strong culture, enjoy our style of attacking football and to celebrate with us when we win trophies. We work hard
“For the fans, when I hear you chant my name, it motivates me to score. I feel very lucky, I’m a proud Melbourne boy, who gets to represent this great football club.”