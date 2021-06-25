Corica scored the winning goal in the first ever A-League Grand Final for Sydney FC, and now he has the chance to win three consecutive A-League championships in his first three seasons.

He's been involved in every one of Sydney's now seven A-League Grand Final appearances, and the records just keep tumbling.

No other A-League coach has achieved three titles full stop, let alone with a 58% career winning percentage, in what will be his 87th A-League match in charge.

“We set our goals at the start of every season to be in the Grand Final and to win the Grand Final,” Corica said.



"It will be fantastic to set a new record, but our focus will be on winning the game.

“There have been some great moments and memories created during my time at Sydney FC and we are looking forward to creating more on Sunday.”

It's a new dawn for Australian coaches. With Ange Postecoglou now at Celtic and Kevin Muscat set to overtake Yokohama F Marinos, it bodes the question how long Corica will remain in the A-League.

But it will be hard to leave a team that has such a dominant level of experience in the competition, after recruiting Bobo and Adam Le Fondre back to the club just in time for the crucial decider.

The Sky Blues have 53 A-League trophies in the squad. Kosta Barbarouses will play in his fifth Grand Final, equalling Michael Theo's A-League record, and the NSL records of Gerry Gomez and Tony Pezzano.

“It’s a Grand Final and they are always very close affairs,” Corica continued.



“We can use our experience, but we need to be focused, we need to have discipline and we need to play to our strengths.



“Our boys know what is at stake and we are looking to create history for this club.”