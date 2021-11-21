O'Neill was in Korea when the pandemic hit, and struggled for regular game-time at the end of 2020 at Pohang before making a switch to Thailand with Buriram United.

While this was going on his father Myles was battling lung cancer, before sadly passing away in June this year.

With the death of his father, and expecting a baby on the way with hus wife, the 27-year-old decided the time was right to return to his hometown and his hometown team, the Glory.

With the new A-League season kicking off, O'Neill is happy to be back where he made his first-team debut in 2012.

"It’s good to be home. I haven’t had that feeling in a while, even in Sydney," he told FTBL.

"To be able to come home, buy our family home, start moving things into where we see our future being – it’s pretty cool. Obviously, to be back playing for my hometown club, it was a decision that just felt right.

"It’s been well-publicised what my family and everyone close to me has been through, also my wife is expecting our first bub, and someone somewhere was pointing me in the direction of coming back home and settling here in Perth.

"I couldn’t be more grateful to Sydney FC for the open and honest dialogue we had, they treated me with such humility and respect as a human being."

O'Neill says his family's loss and being away overseas has "put things into perspective".

"In life you have to make decisions based on feel, and whatever feels right I back myself into," the former Sky Blues midfielder admitted.

"It came to a point in Asia where there was a lot going on, both football-wise and obviously in our family life, and it just came to a point where we thought look lets make a decision that’s going to make sure we’re happy for our future looking forward, but also address how we’re feeling at the minute.

"To be at this stage now I know me 'Da' would be very proud, and I know I’ve made the right decision because every morning I’m waking up as happy as Larry."

O'Neill has no regrets about his time in Asia, heading north at the start of last year after five trophy-laden seasons in NSW with Sydney FC.

"I loved it, I absolutely loved learning and the experience over there," he said.

"I got to experience and grow so much as a person.

"As a footballer growing up in Australia we are very, very lucky and when we go overseas we really see the cut-throat nature of life as a footballer, and what it takes in these ruthless countries to be there, to succeed and do it year in, year out."

Now back in WA, the central midfielder is excited about his future and what Perth Glory can achieve in the years ahead.

Perth have never won an A-League title and the club is yearning for success, yearning for its NSL days when it was a powerhouse of Australian football.

"That’s the magical question, everyone wants to be a powerhouse," O'Neill said.

"What separates sustained success and a very good footballing club is you have a process-driven approach to your day to day, your week to week and your month to month.

"I think the outcome will always be there. If you focus on the process, rather than the outcome, that’s where you find fulfilment. That’s the journey that we’re on."

O'Neill earned his first and only Socceroo cap in 2019.

Forcing his way back into the national team, and garnering more appearances for Australia, is another of his targets.

"That’s one of the main decisions really why I needed to sit down with my wife and make this decision moving forward, as in order to get the best out of myself I need to be the best person I can be," the ECU Joondalup product said.

"Being at home I have no doubt I can channel everything I need and more to be the best footballer I can be. I’ve had a little taste of it, and by jeez I want more.

"Throughout this year and next year it would be an absolute honour to represent my country again, but that’s out of my hands.

"All I can do is make sure I’m ready if and when that time comes."