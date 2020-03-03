The telco already has the rights to the Euros, with every match of both tournaments now being broadcast live on Optus Sport between June 13 – July 13.



“We are really pleased to be the home of every match of the Copa America tournament and to showcase the Socceroos on their quest against the best teams from South America,” Optus’ Head of TV and Content Corin Dimopoulos said.



“Optus Sport continues to grow and attract new content; with an active subscribing base of over 825,000 and other recent rights acquisitions including the FA Women’s Super League and the J.League.



“From Lionel Messi and Neymar in the Copa America, to Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé in Euro 2020, what was already a big year for Optus Sport has now become a whole lot bigger.



The Socceroos have been drawn in Group A, which will see them take on hosts Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Bolivia and Uruguay. Their first match is scheduled for June 14, with exact match details still to be announced.

“To watch Australia play in such an amazing tournament against high quality opposition will be a brilliant experience, and I’m especially looking forward to seeing the rivalry with Uruguay reignite,” former Socceroo and Optus Sport expert Mark Schwarzer said.

“It’s going to be a feast of the best football on the planet across June and July, and I can’t wait to be part of the team that brings viewers our really exciting coverage of both Euro 2020 and the Copa America.”

Optus Sport will confirm coverage and hosting details for both CONMEBOL Copa America 2020 and UEFA Euro 2020 after both the Copa schedule is released and the four remaining playoff positions for UEFA Euro 2020 are filled.