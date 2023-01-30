With Arnold’s national team contract extension confirmed on Monday - the job was always his for the taking - Baccus’ approval echoed the belief of the entire squad that he is the man to build on the achievement of reaching the knockout stage at Qatar 2022.

Arnold’s ability to blend chemistry and camaraderie with tactical and technical know-how - plus a happy knack for getting the big calls right - won him wide admiration at the World Cup working with a squad which pushed champions Argentina all the way before succumbing 2-1.

Reputations were forged and profiles enhanced among a group of largely unsung players, with Arnold and his assistant Rene Meulensteen pulling all the right levers.

Baccus, who featured in all four games in Qatar and started against Lionel Messi and Co, told FTBL: “Arnie gave myself and a lot of the Olyroos he previously worked with the chance at the World Cup, and he wasn’t let down by any of us.

“He’s always been one to reward players who are in form for their clubs and he’s not afraid to make big calls when he needs to.

“Our team spirit and camaraderie at the World Cup took us a long way, and that ultimately comes from the top.

“Arnie has built something special - we have a great bunch of boys coming through and I think under him there will be even bigger and better things for us to come. It’s good that it’s all in concrete now that he’s staying on.

“I don’t think there was another team at the World Cup that had a better spirit than us with our willingness to fight for each other and put everything on the line.

“There’s the next Asian Cup to look forward to and I think we’ll just continue to grow. The sky’s the limit for us.”

Baccus, 25, was barely mentioned in pre-World Cup conversations but the St Mirren man stepped up with gusto and maturity, rewarding Arnold’s faith in him.

Though he has another season to go with the Scottish Premiership club, the afterglow of the World Cup has attracted multiple suitors during this month’s transfer window with interest from Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich, Middlesbrough, Cardiff, Antwerp, Genk, Hamburg and Hoffenheim.

“It’s towards the end of the window and whatever will be will be, I’m not going to worry too much,” he added.

“I’m here at St Mirren - and I’m going to keep improving and doing my best for the club. That’s what I’m here first and foremost to do and the rest will fall into place.

“It’s bonus for me (that there has been interest) and credit to Arnie and Rene and the rest of the Socceroos staff for helping to put me on the map a bit

“Hopefully I can get a move I want but there’s no rush. Whatever happens will happen.

“I’m very happy to have come here - it’s been great for me and hopefully the club have benefited also.”