Sam Kerr's dream of sealing her triumphant season for Chelsea with a Women's Champions League victory has turned into a nightmare as brilliant Barcelona outclassed the English champions 4-0 in the final in Gothenburg.

The Matildas captain had high hopes of becoming the first Australian woman to play on the winning side in Europe's biggest club match in the behind-closed-doors showpiece on Sunday.

But Kerr's hopes were dashed after a horror first-half saw the Women's Super League holders ship four goals, including a freak own goal from Melanie Leupolz after just 33 seconds.

Kerr was finally put out of her misery in the 73rd minute, England's Golden Boot winner taken off by coach Emma Hayes with Chelsea making absolutely no headway.

Playing some sumptuous passing football, Alexia Putellas, with a penalty, Aitana Bonmati and Caroline Graham Hansen all scored for the purring Spanish champions in the opening 35 minutes to dismantle a side who'd lost one of their previous 17 games.

Kerr, hoping to go one better than Matildas teammate Ellie Carpenter who was an unused sub in Lyon's triumph last year, barely got a look-in at the Ullevi Stadium as Barcelona ran rings round the Blues in the opening period.

Having the previous week won the Golden Boot as the WSL's top scorer while Chelsea sealed the title, Kerr blazed her one first-half effort, a left-foot volley, high and wide.

After the break with Barcelona content to sit back, Chelsea's best chances again fell to Dane Pernille Harder, who'd also squandered their two clearest openings in the first half.

But while Kerr kept battling, she couldn't quite latch on to Guro Reiten's 50th minute cross and then, disappointingly, ballooned a header well over in the 70th.

It was her last contribution as she was subbed three minutes later, looking dispirited as her side suffered the biggest-ever defeat in a one-off WCL final and Barcelona became Spain's first champions.

Chelsea's night seemed ill-fated from the moment Barca's brilliant Dutch flyer Lieke Martens hit the bar with a fine shot in the opening seconds.

When the ball was immediately recycled, WSL player of the year Fran Kirby, supposed to be a threat alongside Kerr at the other end, tried to boot the ball clear only for it to rebound cruelly off Leupolz and loop into the Blues' net.

"The game was over before it began," sighed Hayes, after the fastest goal ever in a Champions League final was followed by two more in just 20 minutes.

Chelsea were unfortunate with the second when Jennifer Hermoso was adjudged to have been felled by Leupolz's trailing leg for a dubious penalty.

But Barcelona then really turned on the style, making up for their humbling 4-1 defeat by Lyon in 2019 with a slick move allowing player of the match Bonmati to add the third.

"The damage was done but I was proud of the second-half performance, the players gave it everything," said Hayes.

"But congratulations to Barca, they're a wonderful team and deserved winners and I'll certainly be gracious in defeat."

Chelsea's bid to match Arsenal's 'quadruple' from 14 years ago was over, but Hayes noted: "We've won the double this year, so it's no like we're trophyless.

"We're not quite European champions, we gave it everything but - guess what - we're the second-best team in Europe and I'll take that as a step in the right direction."