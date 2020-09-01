Lyndon Dykes says he owes a debt to Scotland for giving him a chance in professional football, which is why he chose to play for the British country and not Australia.
Dykes was born and raised on the Gold Coast, but has knocked back the Socceroos to represent Scotland.
He is expected to start for Steve Clarke's side this Friday against Israel at Hampden Park.
The striker was overlooked by the A-League but got his start with Queen of the South and then Livingston.
"Scotland gave me my chance for my career," the 24-year-old said.
"I have only played professional four or five years but, without Scotland, God knows where I would have been.
"Obviously I wanted to give something back to Scotland. When I am here, I feel like I am at home.
"My parents are Scottish, my family is Scottish, my little boy was born in Scotland. Without Scotland, I wouldn't be playing football."
Copyright ©FTBL All rights reserved.
Related Articles
Scotland boss denies pressurising Dykes over Socceroos
Arnold 'never would hold a grudge' against backflipping Dykes
'Over the line': Dykes Scotland call-up expected Tuesday
Latest News
Confirmed: Celtic accept bid for injured Socceroo Rogic
2 Sep 2020
Western United axe four players 'written into the history books'
2 Sep 2020
Five big names leave Mariners as club rebuild
2 Sep 2020