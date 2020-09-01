Dykes was born and raised on the Gold Coast, but has knocked back the Socceroos to represent Scotland.

He is expected to start for Steve Clarke's side this Friday against Israel at Hampden Park.

The striker was overlooked by the A-League but got his start with Queen of the South and then Livingston.

"Scotland gave me my chance for my career," the 24-year-old said.

"I have only played professional four or five years but, without Scotland, God knows where I would have been.

"Obviously I wanted to give something back to Scotland. When I am here, I feel like I am at home.

"My parents are Scottish, my family is Scottish, my little boy was born in Scotland. Without Scotland, I wouldn't be playing football."