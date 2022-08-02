FTBL can also reveal that Greek giants Panathinaikos are interested in the Swiss-born 32-year-old, and would be his preferred option if a formal offer is tabled by the Greens.

Prijovic European Move

A return to Europe beckons for Western United striker Aleksandar Prijovic after a successful season for John Aloisi's side.

Former club Legia Warsaw and Greek luminaries Panathinaikos are keen to snare the free-scoring Serb.

Champions Western United will demand a free before releasing one of their prize possessions.

With 13 goals in 27 appearances in his debut season for United, Prijovic was pivotal for John Aloisi’s men in their title charge, and still has two years left on his contract.

Western CEO Chris Pehlivanis, who coincidentally is currently vacationing in Greece, confirmed that talks with Legia are under way over the much-travelled forward.

However, an official bid has, as yet, not been unforthcoming.

It’s almost certain Western would demand a transfer fee before agreeing to release one of their key recruits.

“There has been some contact with Legia regarding Alex … they approached us,” Pehlivanis told FTBL.

“The situation is that he’s on a long-term contract with us and was a big part of our success last season.

“We fully respect Alex, and what he’s brought to the club (finishing as the competition’s joint second top scorer).

“Things can happen very quickly in football and we are open to anything.”

Prijovic, who scored 19 goals across two seasons with Legia Warsaw between 2015-17, is also no stranger to the Greek Super League.

He had a highly productive three-year stint with PAOK, prior to joining Saudi Pro League Al Ittihad in 2018, scoring 35 goals in 56 appearances.

Sources close to the player claim he’s looking to return to Europe - and joining the Greek Cup holders - and 20-time league champions - has piqued his interest.

