Dwight Yorke's Macarthur FC have cruised past the Newcastle Jets, securing a hard-fought 2-0 win to move up to fourth on the A-League Men table.

Al Hassan Toure's first-half strike opened the scoring in front of 3213 at a sun-kissed Campbelltown Stadium on Sunday, before captain Ulises Davila poked home the Bulls' second of the afternoon after halftime.

The victory catapults Yorke's side into the top four of the ALM and they will have the chance to leapfrog the second-placed Central Coast when they host the Mariners on Friday.

Newcastle will undoubtedly feel like this loss was a missed opportunity after dominating the opening half an hour with Reno Piscopo rattling Filip Kurto's post in the 17th minute.

The usually dependent Beka Mikeltadze missed a penalty in the first half and Arthur Papas' side have now lost four of their past five matches.

Macarthur were struggling to get their attack going but nabbed a goal when Davila sent a ballooning ball over the top of the Newcastle defence.

Toure was able to latch onto it and after evading some close attention from Dane Ingham, stabbed the ball past Jets goalkeeper Jack Duncan.

Their lead threatened to last just 30 seconds when from the ensuing restart, the Jets raced down field with Jaushua Sotirio giving chase.

There was breakdown of communication between Kurto and his centre-back Jonathan Aspropotamitis as they came to clear with the pair colliding into Sotirio in the box.

Referee Adam Kersey pointed to the spot only for Mikeltadze to fire his effort wide to leave the Jets 1-0 down at halftime.

Davila threatened to double the home side's lead when he got his head to a Craig Noone cross which bounced off the woodwork, onto Duncan's face and out for a corner.

Bachana Arabuli also had a gilt-edge chance to make it two until Davila stepped up in the 78th minute, turning a rebounded Kearyn Baccus shot past Duncan for his team's second.