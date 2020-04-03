Despite Jedinak's new coaching role at the last club he played for, Premier League strugglers Aston Villa, taking him to an under-pressure situation in the relegation zone, Palace fans are very jealous indeed.

They took to social media in impressive numbers to bemoan the fact Crystal Palace hadn't snatched him up the second he expressed an interest in coaching.

@CEO4TAG get this man back to the club immediately. Youth or U23's coach as well as first team motivation manager. pay him anything he wants, it will be worth it! https://t.co/Se88JP8l9B — Cameron 🦅 (@killacree17) March 29, 2020

Oh Palace please get him back in the future....#CPFC https://t.co/3Ki3rtnCf6 — Michael (@M_CPFC) March 28, 2020

This has made me quite sad. Was only thinkuninf the other day about how I’d love him back as a coach https://t.co/XCMc0UgHtf — RedNBlue (@RedNBluePalace) March 28, 2020

Gutted we didn’t get on this https://t.co/qNIQMMNpU3 — Reece (@ReeceJMT) March 28, 2020

At the suspension of the season, Villa were 19th on the ladder having lost four of their past five games, but the Villans do have a game in hand on the three teams above them that they trail by a miserly two points.