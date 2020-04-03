Despite Jedinak's new coaching role at the last club he played for, Premier League strugglers Aston Villa, taking him to an under-pressure situation in the relegation zone, Palace fans are very jealous indeed.

They took to social media in impressive numbers to bemoan the fact Crystal Palace hadn't snatched him up the second he expressed an interest in coaching.

At the suspension of the season, Villa were 19th on the ladder having lost four of their past five games, but the Villans do have a game in hand on the three teams above them that they trail by a miserly two points.