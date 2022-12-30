The A-Leagues will pay tribute to Pele with a moment of applause before each men's and women's game this weekend following the Brazilian soccer legend's death.

An A-Leagues spokesperson told AAP the leagues felt applause was a more fitting way to celebrate Pele's career than a traditional moment of silence.

During the applause, an image of Pele, the only man to win three FIFA World Cups, will be projected on stadium screens.

Macarthur FC coach and former Manchester United forward Dwight Yorke said he was privileged to have crossed paths with Pele.

"In the football fraternity, it's a huge loss for us because he's been not just iconic but certainly a role model for all of us," Yorke said.

"Obviously winning three World Cups, I don't think that will ever be repeated again. He was not just that, but also an individual with great integrity and a great human being.

"Pele set the benchmark for all of us to try and emulate."

Pele played his one and only match in Australia half-a-century ago but the occasion is still remembered.

Pele played for Santos, his club side, against the Australian national team in Sydney in June 1972 at the old Sydney Sports Ground.

Nearly 32,000 watched a 2-2 draw in which the Socceroos denied Pele a goal, though he did peg one back for the visitors.

After his retirement, Pele made several trips to Australia, usually in a promotional capacity.

In 1990 he was mobbed in Sydney and Melbourne with fans queuing for hours to buy autographed books.

One of the more remarkable aspects is how many children - who could never have seen him play - were present.

A $200-a-head black tie dinner at the Sydney Football Stadium was attended by the likes of Craig Johnston and Johnny Warren - who was involved in the Australian arm of Pele's kids' soccer schools - as well as cricket's Chappell brothers.

Ian Chappell said at the time, "I have been fortunate to meet with and socialise with many great sportsmen and women, and play against them, but think he is the most impressive sportsman I have ever come across in my life."