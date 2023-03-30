But was Pep Guardiola watching? And what has the Spaniard in mind for a 19-year-old yet to make a senior club debut, and itching to gain match minutes alongside leading men like Kevin De Bruyne, ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden.

Robertson, who has featured in two senior squads to date, did his prospects no harm with his energetic and elegant contribution against the South Americans. He also revealed an aggressive alter ego, which if channelled wisely will be a major strength as his career develops.

But gaining a foothold in a City line up adorned with alchemists is a quantum leap which may, or may not not be, written in his stars.

The alternative pathway from City’s U-21s into senior men’s football might be another loan next season - a previous stint in Scotland at Ross County didn’t ignite - or possibly a permanent move away from the Etihad.

Having followed grandfather Alexander and father Mark into the green and gold, Robertson is open to all eventualities, the abiding imperative being to finally shed the cloak of junior football where he has excelled despite the past three seasons being heavily interrupted by injuries.

Pontificating on the possibilities for the remainder of this season and beyond, Robertson senior said: “Ultimately there will be an open and honest conversion between Alexander, his representative and the club to find out the situation.

“Does he stay? Does he play? Does he go away on loan, or go on a permanent basis? Right now he remains a Manchester City player. He trains regularly with the first team and hopefully he gets his opportunity there.

“But you can’t speculate or guess at this moment in time. You just have to keep pushing for that elusive debut for the first team.”

Foden, who broke through as a teenager, was urged by many to move on prior to Guardiola taking a leap of faith. It’s not impossible Robertson could follow a similar trajectory.

“It’s not the be all and end all getting the minutes because they can come in many different ways,” added Mark.

“We all saw it with Phil Foden. People were screaming for him to leave but he stayed and built up his minutes, and look at him now. He’s thanking his lucky stars he didn’t go anywhere.

“Sometimes you leave and it’s out of sight out of mind. In Alex’s case over the past six months he’s built up his confidence, even if it is reserve football, and he’s had the chance to sit on the bench in the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

“He’s gone back now (from Socceroos duty) with a bit more fitness and sharpness, and showing he’s got a bit more to offer in the dying stages of the season.

“Phil Foden is out after his bout with appendicitis and might take a bit of time to recover and that might possibly open a spot for Alexander to stake a claim for.

“He’s already gained the respect of the players and coaching staff and now it’s just about waiting for your break, however that comes.”

There appears little doubt that once Robertson’s club destiny is resolved his future with the national team is set in stone.

Dad Mark isn’t afraid to trumpet his progeny’s quality.

Referring to his Socceroos bow, Robertson senior, who spent most of his career in Scotland, said: “You don’t end up where you end up unless you’ve got something.

“It’s not charity - you don’t get the opportunity to get to places unless you deserve it. He’ll be fine.

“He’s a bit different to way I used to play - he’s in the right place right now and he’s building from the foundations he already has by training with some of the best players in the world at club level.

“I’m just proud of the young bloke for making his debut for Australia because I know how hard he’s worked.

“He’s very versatile - and is good at finding pockets off space and has a good awareness of the game.

“He also has goals in him - he’s been a consistent scorer for City (at youth level). His goals per minute ratio is excellent. He finds space with late runs and there have been those comparisons with Frank Lampard in the way he does that.

“He’s get up and down, can break up play, instigate moves and can finish. So he's an all round modern day midfielder in many ways, with the added bonus that he scores regularly. There aren’t too many of those types of players around.”