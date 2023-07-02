Unveiled as the Hoops’ latest capture on the day the Bhoys’ resident Aussie Aaron Mooy announced his retirement, Tilio, 21, is a mystery man north of the border, where new coach Brendan Rodgers is looking to leverage his ball carrying skills and creative craft to potentially fill the void of Jota’s impending move to Saudi powerhouse Al-Ittihad.

Dutchman Meulensteen is convinced Tilio’s $2 million plus move to Glasgow - a new record for an outgoing A-League player - will ultimately prove a cut price masterstroke by the treble winners as they begin the post Ange Postecoglou era.

“The fans might not know too much about Marco right now but he’s got the sort of game which I think is perfectly suited for Celtic,” Meulensteen told FTBL.

“The fact that he’ll be joining a team which in domestic games enjoys up to 70 or 80 per cent possession is tailor made for him because he values possession so much, can run with the ball at pace, glides past players and shoots and passes with either foot.

“He’s been building up to this type of career opportunity for some time through his performances for Melbourne City, and I think the time is right for him to make that step up now.

“He’s an exciting talent and fits the mould of a Brendan Rodgers-type player. Not only does Marco have great qualities in terms of technique, he’s also got a very good temperament and work ethic.

“I’ve known Brendan a long time and I’m sure we’ll talk again soon about Marco.”

Signed on a five-year contract, Tilio, who has seven Socceroos caps, is also an important part of Australia’s U-23s, and looks to be on the threshold of a long international career.

“He’s a boy we had at the last Olympics and he scored in our win over Argentina to show what he’s all about at a very young age,” added Meulensteen.

“Both Graham Arnold (Socceroos coach) and myself could tell then what he might be capable of, and if he keeps working hard and developing he’s going to be a very important player for Australia in the years ahead.

“He has a lovely balance to his game and huge determination to succeed. That’s why I feel he is well placed to flourish under a coach like Brendan who will know what to do to highlight his best qualities."

Whilst Meulensteen sees Tilio as a huge gain for Celtic, he is sorry to see Mooy, 32, disappear into the ether after a 13-year career which he rounded off on a huge high in Glasgow.

“It leaves a hole for Celtic and the Socceroos to fill and I think he’ll be badly missed. He’s a special player and while I respect his decision to retire, I still feel he could easily have carried on for another World Cup cycle for us,” said Meulensteen.

“I was hoping he’d stay on for January’s Asian Cup and then you’re only a couple of years away from the next World Cup, and he’d still only be 35.

“But, for whatever reason, and I’m sure it’s valid, he’s called it a day and you can only look back and appreciate what he achieved in helping us reach the last World Cup and going on to do well in the tournament.

“He always kept himself in good shape, and to my knowledge, I don’t think injuries (despite talk of back issues) were behind his decision.

“As far as I’m concerned it’s the end of an era. People often hark back to the likes of Harry Kewell, Mark Viduka and Tim Cahill and how good they were. Well, in my opinion, Aaron Mooy is also right up there.

“He never let the country down and when you needed him most he was there. For me, it’s a real shame.

“I sent him an extensive text thanking him for everything he’s done and how it was an absolute privilege for me to work with him. Now the other players will have to step up and fill that void.”