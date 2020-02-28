Perth Glory's planned Asian Champions League clash in Korea next week won't go ahead due to the coronavirus.
Glory players, officials, and staff were left fearful following an outbreak of the coronavirus in Korea ahead of next Wednesday's planned ACL clash with Ulsan Hyundai FC.
Perth's initial attempts to get the game rescheduled were unsuccessful, with Ulsan demanding the match go ahead behind closed doors.
Glory were considering pulling out of the game, which would have attracted a three-year ban from the ACL and a $50,000 fine.
But it seems sense has finally prevailed, with Ulsan agreeing to reschedule the game for April 7.
