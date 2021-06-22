Goalkeeper Tando Velaphi, defenders Jason Geria, Dane Ingham, Sebastian Langkamp and Riley Warland, midfielders Neil Kilkenny, Nick Sullivan and Brandon Wilson and forward Nick D’Agostino are the players moving on.

Perth have reportedly been in contact with fringe Socceroo Brandon O'Neill and are likely to sign him over the coming weeks.

However, current Socceroos star Chris Ikonomidis has been courted by European clubs and said recently that he may have played his final game for the club.

Olyroos striker D'Agostino has received interest from A-League clubs and European sides, and could further enhance his prospects with a call-up for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.

Glory CEO Tony Pignata said the nine had played significant roles for the club.

"On behalf of everyone associated with the club, I would like to thank these nine players for all their efforts on and off the field during the time that they have been with us," he said.

"We would also like to wish them all the very best in the next chapter of their respective football journeys."

Perth also said: "Negotiations are ongoing with a number of other players whose contracts are due to expire at the end of June and further re-signing and new signing announcements are expected in the very near future."