Perth Glory latest A-League team struck by COVID-19

In an official statement to the media, Perth Glory have stated that one of it's A-League men's players has tested positive for COVID-19. The club has not released the player's name at this time.

Perth Glory Schedule Situation

Club confirms that one male player has tested possible for COVID-19, with reports that the next two men's games may be affected.

The announcement comes the day after expected news on possible schedule changes due to Western Australia quarantine restrictions.

Glory Women had their A-League Women's match postponed earlier this week.

Glory had flown to Queensland ahead of their A-League Men's match against Brisbane Roar. The West Australian reports that due to the COVID-19 positive return, the side are now remaining in their hotel rooms.

This is not the first COVID-19 positive return that has occurred in the A-League this season. Sydney FC's Rhyan Grant tested positive last week and has missed training and matches since then. The Blues' women's side was not affected by Grant's positive test.

Newcastle Jets have had COVID-19 positive returns in both their men's and women's sides this week, with the AAP reporting that Angus Thurgate, Noah James and Kirsty Fenton are the players affected.

Sydney FC's mid-week FFA Cup match and subsequent weekend A-League Men's match went ahead after Grant tested positive, when the remainder of the men's squad and staff tested negative.

At present, Newcastle Jets men's Round 5 match against Macarthur and their women's Round 3 game against Western Sydney Wanderers are still scheduled to go ahead this Sunday and Friday respectively.

Perth are scheduled to face Brisbane Roar this Saturday in Round 5 of the A-League Men. The club has not stated at this time if the match will go ahead. The West Australian further reports that both the Roar match and the subsequent Adelaide United game are likely to be postponed.

This latest positive COVID-19 result only compounds an already difficult start to the season for Glory's men. The squad played their first home game at home, but have since been on a road trip due to Western Australia's quarantine restrictions, announced earlier this week to last until February 5, 2022.

Those quarantine restrictions have already led to the cancellation of the Perth women's match against Canberra United this weekend, with Canberra unable to make the trip and play with the current regulations in place.

The club had stated on Monday that there would be clarification this past Wednesday with regards to the plan for both Glory's A-League Women and A-League Men's teams to manage the border restrictions.

However, this was not done, with the latest COVID-19 positive return the likely the culprit for the delay. According to the club's latest statement on Thursday, they are working with both the Australian Professional Leagues and Queensland Health.