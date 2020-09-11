Castro was the first big name import to baulk at proposed wage reductions in light of the COVID19 pandemic and Fox Sports' slashed deal.

He did so publicly, refusing to join his Perth teammates for the remainder of the season, leading Sage to tell FTBL that he'd "thrown his contract" in Tony Popovic's face.

The Glory owner then expected Castro to legally challenge the club, but now Sage has revealed on Perth's Sportsline radio that Castro has had a change of heart and wants to stay.

"Diego Castro wants to stay in WA," he said. "I have a very good relationship with Diego and that's why I made a comment when the journo rang me.

"He doesn't feel his talent was worth that amount of money, that the PFA and FFA came to that arrangement and not the clubs. So, he decided to opt out.

"It's now a matter of what the new CBA looks like. Then we are able to go to Diego and say 'all of your teammates are taking that x percent cut, I think you should too if you want to stay. If you don't want to stay, it's a commitment thing with your fellow teammates.

"If everyone else is taking a cut, he should as well."

