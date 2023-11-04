Perth's perfect start to the A-League Women season has continued after wearing down Canberra United in a 3-2 thriller at McKellar Park.

It highlighted a day where some title contenders looked to make their mark, Melbourne Victory finding their first win of the season against Adelaide United while Wellington momentarily went top with a 2-1 win against Brisbane.

In Canberra, Sofia Sakalis' second-half penalty settled the encounter and helped the table-topping Glory make it three wins in as many games this campaign.

They led twice in the first half through Natasha Rigby and Grace Jale, but had to withstand some serious fight.

Canberra defender Cannon Clough levelled things at 1-1 with a powerful header from a corner, before Vesna Milivojevic dispatched a penalty after Maria Rojas was scythed down.

Perth coach Alex Epakis liked the way his side managed the game after going up 3-2.

"To go up twice, then to concede twice, made it really hard for ourselves ... but once we got the third goal, I thought we showed a lot more steel and resilience," he said.

"Maybe right now it doesn't look like I'm too pleased, but I promise you I'm really happy with the whole group and where we are now isn't by chance, the players have worked extremely hard.

"I'm really excited about what's to come."

The loss leaves Canberra with a single point through their opening three games, and just as worrying would be a shocking defensive record that's seen them concede nine goals in that span.

In Melbourne, Victory secured their first win of the season after cruising to a 2-0 win over Adelaide United.

Tipped as title contenders pre-season, Jeff Hopkins' side had fallen to back-to-back defeats across thei opening fortnight but never looked challenged against the Reds.

American winger McKenzie Weinert met a cross from Rachel Lowe in the 31st minute to open the scoring and it was two in the 37th when Kayla Morrison headed in an Alana Murphy free kick.

It could have been more for Victory, who had a goal disallowed in the 11th minute before Kurea Okino fluffed a one-on-one chance in the 29th and Lowe saw an effort cleared off the line in the 41st.

Matildas centurion Elise Kellond-Knight started her first game for Victory since suffering a torn Achilles, getting through an hour unscathed, while Emily Gielnik returned from a long-term ankle injury off the bench.

Earlier, Wellington continued their own dream start with a 2-1 home win against Brisbane.

Mariana Speckmaier's sixth-minute strike saw the Phoenix lead for almost the entirety of the fixture at Sky Stadium, before Annalie Longo sealed the points on 85 minutes with a second goal.

Brisbane's Mia Corbin jagged a goal back deep into stoppage time, although it proved nothing more than a consolation effort.

The Phoenix have won nearly as many games in the opening three weeks (two) as they did for their entire previous campaign (three).