The 32-year old has signed a new contract with the A-League side. Lachman first arrived at Perth ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Darryl Lachman Signing

Perth have announce that Darryl Lachman will remain at their club.

The defender has signed a new contract with Glory.

Lachman also won the club's "Most Glorious Player" at this year's awards night.

Lachman first joined Perth Glory last season, signing from Israeli side Hapoel Ra'anana. Prior to his time with Hapoel, he had spent the majority of his playing career in the Netherlands with the exception of two stints with English side Sheffield Wednesday.

Since arriving at Perth, the Curaçao-born defender has featured in 52 games in all competitions, including starting every A-League match this season.

"Darryl has been a model of consistency since joining us in 2020 and retaining his services is a huge positive for the club," said Glory CEO Tony Pignata.



"In addition to producing a high level of personal performance week-in, week-out, he has also been a very positive influence upon the young players who made up the bulk of our squad last season.



"Darryl has established himself as a firm favourite with our Members and fans and we look forward to seeing him play his part in helping to bring success back to the club."

That fan-favourite title was confirmed on Friday evening, when the club voted Lachman the A-League Men's side's "Most Glorious Player," the club's most valuable player award. He likewise won the Players' Player of the Year and Members' Player of the Year prizes.

When explaining his reasoning for staying in Western Australia, Lachman echoed his CEO's statements.

"The club offered me the opportunity to play in the A-League," he said, "and although we didn’t have the best season this year, I want to repay the faith they had in me two years ago.



"Hopefully next season will be better for the team, the club and for myself and we can make the Finals and maybe get the Plate or whatever.



"When I signed my first contract two years ago, that was what I said; that I wanted to go for the Premiership, the title and that’s still my main goal.



"The Members and fans here have been massive and I want to thank them for that.



"I’ve really felt the love, especially over the last few months when most of the other older guys were injured and I was still playing.



"They got me through it and I also hope to pay them back with some better performances next season."

Lachman is signed onto a two-year contract which will keep him with Perth until the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

