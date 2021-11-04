Eligible for the South American nation through mother Brigette, Hammond, 18, is wanted for a camp next month by the Blanquirroja's U-20s coach Daniel Morales Briceno.

But the Sydney-born youngster - signed by Austria Wien in August - doesn’t want to jeopardise his green and gold hopes, with the 2024 Paris Olympics on the horizon, along with a possible Socceroos breakthrough if he’s able to crack the Bundesliga side’s senior squad this season.

Both Tristan and younger brother Aydan - who was part of the Australian squad which last week overcame Indonesia to qualify for June’s AFC U-23 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan - have been on Peru’s radar for some time.

“It’s flattering for Tristan to have been approached by such a big football nation,” said father and advisor Shane Hammond.

“But he’s been part of the Australian set up before at the U-17 World Cup (in Brazil two years ago) and he wants to do all he can to become a regular in the next Olyroos squad and hopefully one day for the Socceroos also.

"He's keen to make the most of this opportunity in Austria and force his way into the first team squad in the New Year."

Hammond is highly rated by current interim Olyroos boss Trevor Morgan, who was at the Joeys' helm in Brazil were the rookie helped Australia reach the knock out stages.

He has scored once in eight appearances for Austria Wien’s second team since signing from Sporting Lisbon, where he spent four years on the books of the Portuguese giants.

Austria Wien - who sit sixth on the table after 13 games - was once home to Socceroos James Holland and Jimmy Jeggo.

They were so keen to sign Hammond (on a two year deal) they enlisted Holland, now with LASK, to make a recommendation.

“The plan is clearly to groom him for the first team and if that happens they’d be looking to ultimately sell him on to a bigger club down the track,” added Hammond senior.

“So there's a good opportunity for him there - but there are few steps to make on the journey.”