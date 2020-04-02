Anxious A-League players are demanding clarity over the future of Fox Sports' broadcast deal with the FFA.

Several clubs including Adelaide, Central Coast, Perth Glory and Newcastle have all stood down players and staff following the decision last week to suspend the competition during the coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension has increased fears Fox could walk out on its $57 million-a-year deal with the FFA despite the deal not expiring until 2023.

It's understood a $900,000 quarterly payment to clubs from Fox will not be paid following the competition's postponement, a decision which has led largely to clubs standing down players.

The ongoing uncertainty has led to players directing their union to demand an answer from the broadcaster.

"What's underpinning a lot of the anxiety or certainly what's feeding a lot of the anxiety is the lack of clarity and transparency from Fox," Professional Footballers Australia chief executive John Didulica told AAP.

"Dividends are due. We all know that people will have their own interpretation of what contracts mean and don't mean but ultimately the lack of clarity from Fox is referring a lot of anxiety on to clubs who are in turn referring a lot of that anxiety on to the players.

"I don't think that's a healthy approach to business at a time when a lot of people are suffering at a very human level."

The PFA is also working with international players' union FIFPRO to potentially create a hardship fund along with FIFA for professional footballers affected by the crisis across the globe.