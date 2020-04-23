FFA released a statement on Thursday that provided no set date for the continuation of the suspended A-League season, declaring that judgment on resumption will only be made if the governing body could ensure player and staff safety and meet State and Federal Government regulations surrounding the suppression of COVID-19.

"We will resume play as soon as possible," FFA chief executive James Johnson said in a statement on Thursday.

"The first stage would see the players return to training. We would then schedule matches.

"It is difficult to see that process beginning before the end of May but we will work with all stakeholders to achieve the earliest possible resumption.

"Ultimately, the coronavirus will have the final say on when we can get the season started again, and completed."

The PFA, whose members have been increasingly frustrated with the lack of clarity surrounding the future of the league and which many have been stood-down by their clubs, reiterated their willingness to support the return of the A-League in a statement soon after the FFA’s announcement.

“The players remain ready, willing and able to complete the season and support FFA’s commitment to finishing the season,” PFA Chief Executive John Didulica said.

“Whilst we acknowledge that the reactivation of the season will need to navigate complex health, economic and integrity challenges, a strong desire remains to play on. The next steps are to create certainty around player contracting and ambition on a clear timeline. These are areas we can collectively control and we need to address urgently.”

Didulica noted that the NRL has already locked in the dates for their players to begin some form of pre-season on 4 May ahead of their mooted May 28 relaunch and queried why a similar arrangement couldn’t be made for A-League players.

Any resumption of formal training by clubs would almost certainly involve the reinstatement of players that have been stood down.

“All players continue to work diligently on individual programs provided by clubs and note with interest the apparent permission granted to the NRL to recommence training in early May,” he said.

“If this opportunity is afforded the NRL, then there is no reason why it wouldn’t apply equally to the A-League and allow players to recommence group training. This timeline will support the management of heightened player wellbeing challenges and ensure underprepared players are not exposed to undue risk upon their return.”

As reported in the Daily Telegraph on Monday, Sydney FC players - who have not yet been stood down by the club - were threatened with an infringement notice by police after a member of the public drove past their training ground last week, noticed the players taking part in a group session and then called Crime Stoppers.

FTBL understands that a number of stakeholders have become frustrated with a lack of communication from broadcast partner Fox Sports during talks over the A-League’s recommencement, and The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Thursday that several A-League clubs had no idea if the broadcaster was going to make another payment to the league as the FFA believes they are contractually obligated to do.