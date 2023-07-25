New Zealand's dream Women's World Cup has been upended by the Philippines' historic first win at the tournament, coached by former Matildas boss Alen Stajcic.

After the euphoria of an opening night win over Norway, the Football Ferns crashed back down to earth with a 1-0 loss in Wellington on Tuesday.

Sarina Bolden will go down in history as the first Philippines scorer at a men's or women's World Cup, heading a powerful first-half match-winner.

A resurgent New Zealand thought they had an equaliser when Jacqui Hand netted a looping header, only for Hannah Wilkinson to be deemed fractionally offside in the build-up.

The goal was ruled out following a VAR review more than a minute after wild celebrations, popping the Kiwis' balloon.

Olivia McDaniel then produced the save of a lifetime, diving low to her left to deny Grace Jale's volley to preserve the Philippines win.

McDaniel was awarded player of the match, denying the Kiwis with five saves.

Stajcic said most of his players and support staff burst into tears on the final whistle.

"It was emotional for all of us. It's unbelievable," he said.

"If it was a boxing match, they were the better team.

"But we earned that win through all those other qualities that make this team special."

New Zealand had the best of a physical encounter but couldn't find a rhythm against the Philippines' dogged defending.

Bolden punished the Kiwis on 24 minutes, climbing above Rebekah Stott and heading Sara Eggesvik's cross straight at Vic Esson with such power the Rangers goalkeeper fumbled it into the net.

The goal was a Filipinas first with a Western Sydney flavour: Stajcic was raised in the suburbs and Bolden plays her club football for the Wanderers.

Despite playing on enemy territory, the Philippines had plenty of support among the 32,357-strong crowd and made their voices heard over the stunned Kiwis.

Opening night hero Wilkinson - guilty of a nasty first-half challenge on Sofia Harrison - almost produced a similar act on 58 minutes, getting to CJ Bott's cross ahead of McDaniel but heading just high.

Half-time substitute Olivia Chance was playing a blinder and created an exceptional chance for Hand, who thundered a first-time shot against the post.

New Zealand's would-be equaliser and lengthy VAR review took place in the 68th minute, with the delay sucking the energy from their challenge.

The Ferns summoned one last gilt-edged chance only for McDaniel to produce her stunning injury-time fingertip save from Jale.

"This is sport," New Zealand coach Jitka Klimkova lamented.

"It's exciting and it can be heartbreaking. Tonight it was heartbreaking.

"I know how much it means for them to be here and play in front of their friends and fans ... but it's not over yet.

"We have time to reset and refocus and get ready for the game against Switzerland."

The win takes the Philippines level with New Zealand and Switzerland in Group A on three points, with the Swiss facing Norway in their second group stage match later on Tuesday.