The Socceoo joined Sunderland on loan from Bristol City in January.

The defender is out of contract at the end of this season.

Phillips wants the Black Cats to snap Wright up permanently.

"I watched him a couple of times live this season and he did really well," Phillips told Football Insider.

"He picked up his injury in the Oxford game that I was at. He had been a stalwart in that position and a leader.

"It all depends what happens with Sunderland and whether he wants to play in League One. But Sunderland will certainly look to if they can. He could turn out to be a big player for them.

"All clubs from the Premier League to League Two will be shopping for free agents so that could be a good option and a safe option for them.”