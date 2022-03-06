Wellington Phoenix's A-League Men clash with Melbourne City has been postponed due to bad weather.

The Phoenix were due to host City at Leichhardt Oval in Sydney on Sunday but torrential downpours have prevented the game from going ahead.

The 4.05pm kick-off had been delayed by an hour due to the weather with the match commissioner unwilling to sanction the game after a second pitch inspection at 4.35pm.

The pitch was deemed unplayable after heavy rain on Sunday added to an already soaked surface.

The difficulty for league organisers will now be finding a slot when to fit the game in given both clubs have experienced significant delays due to COVID-19-enforced cancellations.