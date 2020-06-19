Wellington Phoenix's gamble has paid off after they were given exemption to enter Australia and play out the remainder of the revamped A-League season.

So confident they would get the green light to travel, the Kiwi club took the bold move on Thursday to book a charter flight for Sydney which departs on Saturday.

It proved a master stroke, with a verbal clearance arriving from A-League boss Greg O'Rourke on Friday morning.

The early afternoon flight will carry 33 staff and players, who will be ushered into two weeks of quarantine upon arrival, mirroring the process required of the Warriors two months ago to keep their place in the NRL.

They will be joined by six Australian-based players while two offshore based stars - Gary Hooper and Ulises Davila - are scheduled to arrive from England and Mexico respectively over the weekend.

The pair will undergo individual isolation away from the team for 14 days, meaning they'll join their teammates about two weeks out from their first game against Sydney FC on July 17.

Phoenix general manager David Dome had criticised the delay in getting entry clearance earlier this week but said he and the squad were now thrilled to have their schedule guaranteed.

The squad was tested for COVID-19 this week and will have further tests throughout the quarantine period and during the competition.

Dome was delighted the players were all fully committed to finishing the season, having climbed to third place and having forged a playing style under Ufuk Talay that has them pushing strongly for a maiden title.

"They feel they have unfinished business and they can't wait to go over there and rediscover that momentum we had back in March," Dome said.

"With a full-strength, committed squad and the backing of New Zealand behind us, there's no reason we can't secure a top three finish - and potentially a home semi-final in Wellington for the fans. That's our goal and our supporters deserve nothing less."

The squad began a quarantine process in March when the A-League tried to play on during the early stages of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The quarantine was aborted and they returned home when the competition was suspended.