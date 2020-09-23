Phoenix desperately holding players in midst of million-dollar bailout

According to reports in the Bolton News, English League One club Bolton Wanderers had been trying to sign Wellington Phoenix striker David Ball for months but Wellington backed out at the final minute.

Ball was reportedly ready to move his family back to the UK to join Wanderers but Wellington informed he and Mexican striker Ulises Davila that the club would be keeping them for now.

Davila is currently home in Mexico and it's feared that he won't rejoin the club.

“That’s not happening now,” Bolton coach Ian Evatt said. “I can’t say too much about it but we have had to move on, it didn’t pan out how we thought it would.

“It is not the end of the world because a large chunk of our remaining budget was going to be spent on that player and that means that there are other opportunities. One door closes, another opens, but it’s important we get it right.

“We spent a lot of hard work in the summer looking to influence what was happening in the summer and we thought we had it done. It hasn’t turned out that way but we’ll go back to the drawing board and get someone of similar quality and of a similar ilk.

“It’s frustrating from my point of view because we’d been purposely patient and held off signing anyone else waiting for this one,” he said.

“It is disappointing. We’d sacrificed spending the money elsewhere waiting for this one to happen. It hasn’t, lesson learned, let’s try and get someone in of equal ability."

These reports come in the wake of NZ outlet Stuff, who have analysed Wellington's bailout payments from the government funded Sports NZ that total over $1 million over the past season.

According to Stuff, Wellington were set to run out of money before May where it not for government bailouts due to the hard shutdowns in New Zealand, with the sale of Liberato Cacace also bringing in valuable funds.

There was talk of temporarily shutting down the club's famed academy, however that has been rebooted. But NZ Sport insists any further funding will require adherence to guidelines and the development of a W-League program.

Even with Liberato Cacace, Callum McCowatt, Steven Taylor and Gary Hooper's departures, Wellington's future remains uncertain.

They're likely to play next season in a Sydney hub, throwing any chance of matchday revenue into jeopardy and are still set to lose over $3 million in total by the beginning of next season.