Newly signed Mohamed Al-Taay knows if he can deliver for the Wellington Phoenix then he has a strong chance of realising his lifelong dream of representing Iraq at January's Asian Cup.

The Sydney-born defensive midfielder has joined the 'Nix on a two-year deal ahead of their first season under new boss Giancarlo Italiano.

Al-Taay was a highly rated prospect at the Western Sydney Wanderers before spending the last two seasons at A-League Men rivals the Newcastle Jets.

Now 23, the midfielder wants to take the next step in his career with Wellington, hoping good displays at club level can land him a spot in Iraq's squad for the showpiece tournament in Qatar next year.

"That's one of my personal goals to get into that team," Al-Taay told AAP.

"There's been dialogue in the past when I've been playing well but there's been nothing serious yet.

"I'd love to see how it goes, I'd love for the chance to represent my country.

"I went there about 10 years ago and it's nothing like you see on the news, the people are so loving, they treat you like a royal and they take nothing for granted.

"At the moment I'm focused on my club football but everyone wants to play for their country and where their parents are from."

Wellington's first season under Italiano comes with plenty of intrigue.

The new Phoenix manager never played at a professional level and has been charged with picking up where former boss Ufuk Talay left off.

The 'Nix have made finals in four of their last five seasons and Al-Taay knows Italiano is the man who can help them continue that trend.

"He's a very funny person who gets a lot out of the team.

"I've known him since I was 14 and he was technical director at Blacktown City.

"Once he gave me the call to come to Wellington I didn't really have to think about it.

"I know the way he wants to play and I'm excited to be on that journey."