Wellington have broken their A-League Women win drought in spectacular fashion with a 5-0 home drubbing of Canberra United at Sky Stadium.

The Phoenix had picked up only one point and scored just three goals in their eight previous games this season, but banged in three in five minutes either side of halftime and two more late in Sunday's match.

It was Wellington's first ever home win, their biggest victory margin and the first time they have scored more than three in a match.

Football Ferns player Betsy Hassett netted twice with Milly Clegg, Ava Pritchard and an Emma Ilijoski own goal completing the scoring.

"Its the most amazing feeling, I'm so proud of the team," Phoenix captain Chloe Knott said.

"It really has been coming for us, we were waiting for all the final third stuff to click and it finally did."

Phoenix dominated the first half against a Canberra side coming off successive wins, but had to wait until the 42nd minute for their first goal.

Michaela Foster's inswinging corners caused Canberra plenty of problems and one of them led to the opener.

Paige Satchell, backing up from international duty against the United States on Saturday, had a header from a Foster corner cleared off the line by Laura Hughes but an alert Clegg volleyed in from close range.

Phoenix doubled their lead in the 45th minute from a deadly counter attack.

Pritchard put Clegg through and when her shot was parried by Canberra goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln, Hassett tapped the loose ball in from close range.

Wellington increased their lead a minute into the second half when Prichard volleyed in a fine Foster cross.

Canberra squandered a great chance to get a toehold in the game on 64 minutes when Phoenix goalkeeper Brianna Edwards saved a Vesna Milivojevic penalty, awarded after a handball by Wellington captain Chloe Knott.

Edwards denied Michelle Heyman a couple of minutes later when the Canberra captain made a surging run into the penalty area, only to have the Phoenix custodian whip the ball off her foot as she closed in on goal.

Wellington piled on the torment with Hassett scoring from an Isabel Gomez through ball in the 83rd and Ilioski unfortunately put the ball into her own net from close range just before the end.

"I was playing a bit higher on the field so that was a lot more fun to get the ball higher up and create a few chances and score a couple, but the girls all just worked super hard," Hassett said.

Wellington remain bottom of the ALW table and Canberra stay sixth, seven points off fourth.