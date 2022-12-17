Craig Goodwin's world-class free-kick was not enough to earn Adelaide United an A-League Men win in New Zealand, where Wellington Phoenix triumphed 3-1.

Foreign Phoenix forwards Oscar Zawada, Bozhidar Kraev and Yan Sasse all scored to lift Ufuk Talay's side to fourth in the table.

It might have been even worse for the Reds, who finished with 10 men after Ben Halloran - their other World Cup attendee alongside Goodwin - was sent off on 51 minutes.

Joe Gauci produced a wonder save from a Kraev penalty, diving low to his right to deny the Bulgarian a double.

Wellington turned it on for their best 90-minute performance of the season.

"We were good," Talay said.

"But coaches are never happy ... we can be better."

Wellington took the lead after just 71 seconds, when Tim Payne hoisted a long ball forward for Polish striker Zawada, who powered a volley home.

The Reds equalised soon after through the boot of World Cup hero Goodwin.

On his return to club action, the Socceroo scored a sumptuous free-kick from the top of the box after Clayton Lewis' handball.

The curling rocket beat a diving Oli Sail, bouncing off the underside of the bar and into the net after 12 minutes.

The winger wheeled away in delight, pointing fingers on both hands to the sky, also a favourite goal celebration of Lionel Messi as the Argentina forward prepares for the World Cup final on Monday (AEDT).

Goodwin scored a deflected shot against Argentina two weeks ago in Qatar as Australia exited at the hands of the South Americans.

At Sky Stadium on Saturday, the 31-year-old's strike was also a consolation effort as Wellington took over.

David Ball was denied twice before the break - once by a superb one-handed save from Gauci, and then by Alexandar Popovic on the goal-line with the gloveman beaten.

A well-worked corner routine gave Phoenix a go-ahead goal, with Callan Elliot crossing for Kraev at the back post, who scored for the fourth-straight A-League game.

After the break, Halloran got his marching orders for a stomp on Lewis which brought a second yellow.

The Phoenix were rampant, and Yan Sasse - who was sent off against the Reds in October on his A-League debut - finished the job.

The Brazilian, who troubled Adelaide all afternoon, scored a deflected goal from a corner he won and celebrated with Zawada, who lifted him high in the air.

United coach Carl Veart didn't attempt to hide his grumpiness on full time.

"When you give away very soft goals ... when you give away Christmas presents, it makes it very, very difficult to win games," he said.

The match featured fan protests at the A-Leagues' decision to stage grand finals in Sydney for the next three years.

On 20 minutes, active fans moved to a side of the ground which was out of sight of broadcast cameras to make their opposition known.

Others brought signs, including one reading 'Townsend Out', calling for the sacking of leagues chief Danny Townsend.