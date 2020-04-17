Wellington Phoenix star David Ball has revealed the panic that accompanied the last day of his team's aborted quarantine in Sydney, fearing he and his family would need to relocate to the United Kingdom.

Ball, his wife and two young sons have settled into life in lockdown in their Wellington home, three weeks after the A-League's suspension was announced and New Zealand closed its borders.

However, it could have been so different for the 30-year-old striker, who was only granted New Zealand immigration permission to return home on the eve of the team's departure from their isolation base in Sydney.

Hurriedly introduced border regulations to combat the spread of COVID-19 allowed only citizens and permanent residents a passage back, threatening to shut out Ball and Wellington's other import players.

It set in motion a tense night of phone calls trying to organise flights for his wife and two young sons from Wellington to the UK.

"That was quite stressful and I was trying to sort out some flights from Sydney to meet them. That was all a bit of a last-minute rush," he told a Phoenix club podcast.

"The UK is obviously in a lot worse (pandemic hit) place than New Zealand is and I felt safety was the priority for the family.

"My wife was a bit more upset than I was about the whole situation but I was just hopeful we could get back into the country and I could continue isolation back here with my family."

Phoenix management convinced immigration officials to authorise the imports' return, something Ball remains thankful.

The former Fleetwood Town front man is desperate for an A-League resumption, having enjoyed his prominent role in Wellington's surge into third place and on course for their best-ever regular season finish with six games still to play.

The last of his seven goals came in their last-start 3-0 home win over Melbourne Victory just over month ago.

A recent video catch-up with Phoenix captain and fellow-English veteran Steven Taylor brought home how surreal their experience has become.

"It's just so strange, it's almost like we've retired, but we've not," Ball said.

"It was a feeling that this must be what immediate retirement feels like."