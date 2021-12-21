Wellington's new signing Gael Sandoval is joining the club after having spoken to a mutually familiar source, Phoenix's former captain and now A-League opponent Ulises Dávila.

Phoenix's new January loan signing

Club confirmed that Mexican player Gael Sandoval is joining on a season long loan deal.

The offensive midfielder's loan starts when the January transfer window opens.

Sandoval admitted he was open to the A-League Phoenix move after speaking to the club's former captain Ulises Dávila.

Gael Sandoval's joining of Wellington Phoenix had been confirmed by head coach Ufuk Talay earlier this month, with the finalization of details and the signing needing to be finished. The Kiwi club have now announced that those are complete with the 26 year old's loan being officially approved.

The Mexican has travelled to Sydney, Australia where the club is currently situated for the beginning of the season and will be able to begin training with Phoenix upon the conclusion of a 72 hour self-isolation and negative COVID-19 test. Talay stated he expects him to join the team in practice on Thursday.

Wellington fans will have to wait nearly a month though to see the versatile midfielder play for the club, as the A-League January transfer window only opens on the 14th of next month.

At present that would mean a possible January 15 debut for Sandoval against Perth Glory. However, current Western Australian border restrictions will almost certainly lead to a change of venue for the scheduled match and may also lead to the date change as has occurred with the Glory's women's schedule.

Whenever the debut does occur, it will be the beginning of a new footballing adventure for the Mexican player. Sandoval has played the entirety of his career in Mexico. He most recently was on loan away from his current club Chivas Deportivo Guadalajara for the duration of the 2021 calendar year, playing for Liga MX rivals Mazatlan.

His arrival in New South Wales will not be completely foreign as Sandoval's former teammate at Santos Laguna, Ulises Dávila, is currently living in Sydney, Australia since joining Macarthur FC from Phoenix ahead of the 2021-22 season.

During the signing announcement Sandoval stated the importance of having a friend and compatriot nearby to allow him to adapt to his new antipodean home.

“I think it’s important because everything is new for me. Some things may be difficult for me at the beginning.”

The New Mexican signing also admitted that it was Dávila who first helped him consider Phoenix as a possible next move.

“I talked with Ulises before I talked with the Phoenix.



“Uli has told me the team is great, New Zealand is great…and it’s a good life.



“He explained about everything; the team, the coach, the city and he supported me," said Sandoval.

“It’s been a goal for me to play in another country and my dream to play outside of Mexico.



“I’m hungry and I want to help the Phoenix win the title.



“I feel so good. I want to play to win and to help the team.”

After the announcement was made, Phoenix head coach Ufuk Talay did confirm that Sandoval's loan could become a permanent move.

The full 2021 A-League Men's schedule can be found using this link.