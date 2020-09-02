Despite being one of the highest-profile foreign appointments in Australian coaching history after taking over as head coach of J-League club Shimizu S Pulse, Cklamovski is facing an uphill battle to keep his job.

Shimizu have lost their last three straight matches in the J-League, slipping to 16th in the 18 team league. Most worryingly for the Aussie coach, they were trashed last time out against Kawasaki Frontale, losing 5-0.

“Some of the goals we conceded were very soft; you can’t give a good team like that those chances and we were punished,” S-Pulse manager Peter Cklamovski said. “They outplayed us and we have to accept that, cop it on the chin, and make sure we learn from it and get better for next time.”

Cklamovski was appointed Shimizu coach after he was assistant throughout Ange Postecoglou's breakout title-winning campaign with Yokohama F Marinos. He has also been an assistant and fitness coach for the Socceroos and Melbourne Victory, with a brief spell in charge of the Joeys.

The 41-year-old, who has very limited head coaching experience before Shimizu, was a risky appointment for the club but has tried to instill a similar style at the J-League battlers to that Postecoglou established at Yokohama.

Perhaps the one redeeming factor for Cklamovski now will be Postecoglou's own slow start at Yokohama, having languished in mid-table during his first season at the helm before surging to a groundbreaking title - playing formidable football - in his second.

Should Shimizu face relegation, however, it's doubtful Cklamovski will be offered the same timespan.