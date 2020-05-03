A Perth-based soccer agent has hatched a bold ploy to stage the rest of the English Premier League season in Western Australia's capital.

Gary Williams' idea - to bring the 20 EPL teams to Perth and have them play the remaining 92 games of the 2019-20 season in the city - is very much at the embryonic stage and yet to receive any sort of formal backing.

Despite strict health protocols looking likely to leave the plan dead in the water, Williams claims to have already secured "positive feedback" from clubs in England and government figures in WA.

A stack of clearances would need to be in place for the ambitious project to be possible amid the current health crisis, most notably from the Australian Border Force (ABF).

State government would also need to come on board with exemptions, as well as access to Optus Stadium and other venues for training and games.

Williams, who has previously been involved in bringing Sheffield United FC and West Ham United FC to Perth, says he will discuss venue availability and other issues with VenuesWest chief executive David Etherton this week.

"The government of Western Australia regularly speaks to a variety of people about future events in Perth," a government spokesperson said.

"The current global circumstances make Western Australia and our outstanding venues even more attractive than normal.

"Any consideration of hosting major events would require compliance with strict health protocols that would be determined based on the best possible medical advice."

The prospect of so many of the world's best footballers arriving in Perth may be rendered impossible before Williams has even had a chance to make a formal proposal, with some EPL clubs having already registered their opposition to completing the season at neutral venues.

"Hopefully in the next week we can get it a step further then go back to the EPL," Williams told ABC Grandstand.

"I've rung quite a few people, clubs and contacts over there (in England), and got some real positive feedback.

"The government has been really positive."

Tony Sage, chairman of A-League club Perth Glory, was among those to dismiss the idea.

"It's just ridiculous," Sage told the Sydney Morning Herald, citing the "politics of the Premier League" as the major stumbling block.

The EPL season has been suspended indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with leaders Liverpool needing just two more wins to guarantee their first English league title since 1990.