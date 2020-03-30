“The players across all of the 11 clubs have been in almost constant dialogue,” Central Coast Mariners’ captain Matt Simon told FTBL.

“We have two or three delegates at every club that have all been having calls every second day through the PFA and we’ve been sharing the latest information with each other.

“We’ve also thought about how we can help out during this challenging time and we’ve all been thinking along the same lines - how can we be a good citizen to the game and our community and help spread the right messages?

“Through the PFA we thought it would be good for all the delegates to email the club CEOs to ask how we can help out and make an impact.

“We came up with ideas about players phoning members to see how they were going at this, how their wellbeing and mental health is going, and also things like player messages, videos, training and fitness tips from home and also potential community outreach like donating to food banks.”

The PFA also announced on Monday that it was opening up its mental health referral network to professional referees and to staff previously working with Member Federations that have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The FFA has been forced 70% of its 270 staff in the face of the COVID19 crisis, with the Sydney Morning Herald reporting on Sunday that the governing body had begun lobbying FIFA for financial support.