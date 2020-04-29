For the so-called "Starting XI' to affect real change across the game, it must be more than just a think-tank or advisory committee.

Within FFA’s governance structure, if the panel is an ad-hoc committee it risks becoming a toothless tiger.

Why? Because it will lack real authority. The panel needs decision-making influence.

It needs to be a legitimate sub-committee for it to be most effective.

A standing committee, for example, will have specific terms of reference and regular, scheduled meetings with the FFA board, as well as a clear remit.

Furthermore, and equally important, is the FFA’s over-arching strategic plan.

This plan prioritises decisions based on the strategic importance of various areas of the game, such as national teams, the A-League, and grassroots.

Inevitably, any such decisions will be based on the strategic plan, as well as the limited resources available to the national governing body.

And coupled with this strategic plan, there needs to be a new Technical Director at FFA to help implement ideas and initiatives.

What if the new TD disagrees with the panel’s recommendations? Will the Starting XI panel have a say in the new TD?

There's no doubt potential for this group of former players and coaches to make great changes to the game, but the question remains, will they be able to?

“The Starting XI will provide a great platform for eleven of our best football brains to share their insights and ideas with FFA on key matters from grassroots to international football, national teams, player pathways, and the overall wellbeing of the game,” FFA CEO James Johnson said this week.

It features big names and big personalities, such as Mark Viduka, Josip Skoko, Clare Polkinghorne, Ron Smith, Mark Bosnich, Paul Okon, Frank Farina, Heather Garriock, Vicki Linton, and Connie Selby.

It will be the first time that Viduka has held a formal role in Australian football since he retired from the game over a decade ago.